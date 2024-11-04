Monday, November 04, 2024
     
'Luck was with Australia' - Pakistan captain's startling statement after losing 1st ODI at MCG

Pakistan went down fighting in the first ODI against Australia. Defending 203 runs, the visitors picked eight wickets and at one stage, were the favourites to win the opener. But Pat Cummins kept his cool to take Australia over the line. After the loss, Rizwan came up with a shocking statement.

Updated on: November 04, 2024 17:22 IST
AUS vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan team lost the first ODI against Australia by just two wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. Chasing 204 runs, Australia were struggling at one stage at 155/7. But their skipper Pat Cummins stood up strong with the bat to take his team home in the 34th over of the innings. After the match, Rizwan surprised everyone stating that the hosts were just lucky and that was the reason they won the match.

The Pakistan skipper clearly stated that he didn't read much into this game and was happy that they put up a fight. He straightaway ignored the fact that the visitors batted poorly and got to the 200-run mark only due to Naseem Shah's 40-run knock lower down the order. In fact, he was the second-highest scorer in the innings after Rizwan who mustered 44 runs.

"We decided whatever the situation we will fight and show courage. It was good, this kind of match you can't say anything. It's difficult to read anything into this game, the result is in God's hands, but I'm happy with the fight we put up. I was keeping myself busy with field changes. Will give credit to both teams' bowlers.

"We have always seen a lot of support for Pakistan. Haris Rauf bowled very well, we decided as a bowling group we didn't want to go to the 5th or 6th bowler, try and use the four seamers. The luck was with Australia and that's why they won," Rizwan said after the first ODI against Australia.

Pakistan's bowling attack made a match out of the below-par total but if their batters had posted 250 runs on the board, the visitors could've won their first ODI in Australia in almost eight years. For the unversed, Pakistan last won a 50-over game down under back in January 2017 and have been waiting for their first win since then. The second ODI of the three-match series is set to be played on November 8 (Friday) in Adelaide.

