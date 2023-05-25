LSG vs MI: Akash Madhwal creates all-time IPL records, goes past Jasprit Bumrah and Anil Kumble

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akash Madhwal

Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (May 24). Akash Madhwal was the hero for the five-time champions returning with the magical figures of 5/5 to skittle LSG for just 101 runs in the 17th over of the innings. With this loss, LSG have been knocked out of the competition while MI will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier on May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Coming back to Madhwal, the fast bowler has grown in stature with every match and became the first ever bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the IPL playoffs. He also equalled former India captain Anil Kumble's bowling effort in IPL 2009. Madhwal's figures are now joint-best for an Indian bowler in the history of IPL while overall, his 5/5 are the fourth-best figures in the history of cash-rich league.

Akash Madhwal is also only the sixth bowler to pick up consecutive four-wicket hauls. Perhaps, he ended up picking nine wickets in just two matches whil Shadab Jakati, Munaf Patel, Andrew Tye, Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up consecutive four-wicket hauls. Madhwal's figures of 5/5 are also the joint-cheapest figures in the history of IPL.

Apart from all these records, Madhwal also went past Anil Kumble and Jasprit Bumrah by delivering the most economical five-wicket haul in IPL history. Madhwal picked up five wickets at an economy of just 1.4 while Kumble had conceded runs at 1.57 and Bumrah at 2.5 during his effort of 5/10 vs KKR in IPL 2022. It goes without saying that Madhwal's figures are also the best for an uncapped player in IPL.

Having thumped LSG now in the knockout game, MI will be hoping that Madhwal shines for them against GT as well in order to set up the El Classico Final for the first time since 2018 season.

