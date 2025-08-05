LNS vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles The defending champions, Oval Invincibles, kick off their campaign in the 2025 edition of the Hundred in the London derby against the Spirit in an away game. The two-time champions are further strengthened with Rashid Khan's joining, while the ex-SRH duo will hope to re-ignite the Spirit.

London:

The brand-new edition of the Hundred commences at Lord's with the hosts London Spirit, taking on the Oval Invincibles, the two-time defending men's champions. While the Invincibles have largely kept their core intact with the Curran brothers, captain Sam Billings, Will Jacks and Jordan Cox and the pace attack led by Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood, the Spirit have undergone wholesale changes, having released their captain from the last season and doing away with most of the players when they finished seventh in 2024.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of Kane Williamson and David Warner are now the head honchos of Spirit at the top with the big signing of Jamie Smith, the national contracted wicket-keeper-batter, who will be available from the second game onwards. Jamie Overton was another star domestic pick for the Spirit, apart from the left-arm pace of Luke Wood and with the likes of Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall and Olly Stone, the bowling attack looks sorted.

Rashid Khan was the big pre-signing for the Invicibles, who is part of the Mumbai Indians' satellite franchises in other leagues. Mumbai Indians are the new investors for the Invincibles and Rashid is a top replacement for someone like Adam Zampa, who played a key role in the Invincibles' two title wins. The Invincibles will start favourites but it's hard to ignore the star power and quality the two veterans at the top bring for the Spirit.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 1, LNS vs OVI

Will Jacks, Kane Williamson, Liam Dawson, David Warner, Sam Curran (vc), Donovan Ferreira, Rashid Khan (c), Tom Curran, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood

Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Keaton Jennings, John Simpson(w), Liam Dawson, Ashton Turner, Ryan Higgins, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter/Jordan Clark, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff