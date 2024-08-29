LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket season 2024

The former West Indies wicketkeeper is next in line
TM Dilshan goes unsold for now.
The former Sri Lanka captain TM Dilshan is next in line
Kevin O'Brien sold to Konark Suryas for INR 29.17 lakhs
The former Ireland allrounder is next in line
Dwayne Smith sold to India Capitals for INR 47.365 lakhs
The former West Indies allrounder is next in line.
Samiullah Shinwari sold to Urbanisers Hyderabad for INR 18.5 lakhs
The Afghan allrounder is next
Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe sold to Southern Super Stars for INR 25 lakhs.
The auction starts with the allrounders.
The bidding is set to get underway now.
The auctioneer Suhail Chandhok has confirmed that more than 200 players will go under the hammer today.
Dinesh Karthik promises to play the brand of cricket he is known for.
Manipal Tigers defeated Urbanisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the final to win LLC season 2.
Gujarat have retained the 'The Universe Boss'.
Southern Super Stars have retained Abdur Razzak.
Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League Cricket.
Dinesh Karthik will lead Southern Super Stars during LLC season 3.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) season 2024 auction. The auction will get underway soon, hence, please stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
