Thursday, August 29, 2024
     
  LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket season 2024
LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket season 2024

Konark Suryas have retained both Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan ahead of the auction whereas Urbanisers Hyderabad have retained the trio of Suresh Raina, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Peter Trego.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2024 11:09 IST
LLC season 3 auction.
LLC season 3 auction.

LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket 

The Legends League Cricket auction ahead of the latest season is set to draw plenty of eyeballs as all the teams look to make valuable additions to their set-up. Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan are the two latest additions to the LLC. Both players will be seen showcasing their repertoire of strokes during the upcoming season of the marquee tournament.

Live updates :LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket Season 3

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Denesh Ramdin: Base Price 25.17 lakhs

    The former West Indies wicketkeeper is next in line

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    TM Dilshan: Unsold

    TM Dilshan goes unsold for now.

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Tillakaratne Dilshan: Base Price 67.12 lakhs

    The former Sri Lanka captain TM Dilshan is next in line

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:06 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kevin O'Brien: Sold

    Kevin O'Brien sold to Konark Suryas for INR 29.17 lakhs

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Kevin O'Brien: Base Price 25.17 lakhs

    The former Ireland allrounder is next in line

  • Aug 29, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Dwayne Smith: Sold

    Dwayne Smith sold to India Capitals for INR 47.365 lakhs

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Dwayne Smith: Base Price 29.365 Lakhs

    The former West Indies allrounder is next in line.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Samiullah Shinwari: Sold

    Samiullah Shinwari sold to Urbanisers Hyderabad for INR 18.5 lakhs

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Samiullah Shinwari: 12.5 base price

    The Afghan allrounder is next

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Elton Chigumbura: Sold

    Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe sold to Southern Super Stars for INR 25 lakhs.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Elton Chigumbura is the first player to go under the hammer

    The auction starts with the allrounders.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Time for some action!

    The bidding is set to get underway now.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    LLC 2024: Group 2

    1. Urbanisers Hyderabad
    2. India Capitals
    3. Southern Super Stars
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    LLC 2024: Group 1

    1. Gujarat
    2. Manipal Tigers
    3. Konark Suryas
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Teams to participate in season 2024 of LLC

    1. Konark Suryas
    2. Urbanisers Hyderabad
    3. Manipal Tigers
    4. India Capitals
    5. Gujarat
    6. Southern Super Stars
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    More than 200 players to go under the hammer!

    The auctioneer Suhail Chandhok has confirmed that more than 200 players will go under the hammer today.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Venues locked in for LLC season 3

    1. Jammu
    2. Srinagar
    3. Jodhpur
    4. Surat
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Dinesh Karthik has a special message for his fans

    Dinesh Karthik promises to play the brand of cricket he is known for.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Who won the previous LLC season?

    Manipal Tigers defeated Urbanisers Hyderabad by five wickets in the final to win LLC season 2.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Gujarat: Retained Players

    Gujarat have retained the 'The Universe Boss'.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Southern Super Stars: Retained Players

    Southern Super Stars have retained Abdur Razzak.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Make way for 'The Gabbar'

    Shikhar Dhawan has joined the Legends League Cricket.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Dinesh Karthik joins LLC!!!

    Dinesh Karthik will lead Southern Super Stars during LLC season 3.

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Manipal Tigers: Retained Players

    1. Harbhajan Singh
    2. Robin Uthappa
    3. Thisara Perera

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India Capitals: Retained Players

    1. Ashley Nurse
    2. Ben Dunk

  • Aug 29, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Konark Suryas: Retained Players

    1. Irfan Pathan
    2. Yusuf Pathan
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Urbanisers Hyderabad: Retained Players

    1. Suresh Raina
    2. Gurkeerat Singh Mann
    3. Peter Trego
  • Aug 29, 2024 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) season 2024 auction. The auction will get underway soon, hence, please stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

