LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket season 2024

LLC auction Live Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik to add spice to Legends League Cricket

The Legends League Cricket auction ahead of the latest season is set to draw plenty of eyeballs as all the teams look to make valuable additions to their set-up. Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan are the two latest additions to the LLC. Both players will be seen showcasing their repertoire of strokes during the upcoming season of the marquee tournament.