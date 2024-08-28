LLC 2024 auction live: When and where to watch Legends League Cricket player auction online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan will feature in the LLC 2024

The Legends League Cricket is set to return for the third edition as the organisers announced a player auction for one of the most-watched T20 leagues for the legendary cricketers. The LLC 2024 auction will take place on Thursday, August 29 with some of the biggest names in cricket available for the bidding war.

The organisers announced the schedule and venues for the LLC 2024 with two new legends joining the league. Recently retired Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik are confined to feature in the upcoming league starting on September 20.

Dinesh Karthik has been named captain of the Southern Super Stars who also retained the Bangladesh spin veteran Abdur Razzak on Wednesday. All six teams have retained two or three players and are set to rebuild their squads with over 200 players available in the auction pool.

The focus will be on Shikhar Dhawan who captained Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. The veteran left-arm opener announced his decision to retire from international cricket on August 25 and confirmed his participation in the LLC 2024 last Saturday.

Legends League Cricket 2024 auction live streaming and telecast

When is the LLC 2024 auction starting?

The Legends League Cricket 2024 player auction is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 29.

At what time does the LLC 2024 auction begin?

The LLC 2024 player auction will begin at 10:00 AM IST.​

LLC 2024 auction venue

The League Cricket 2024 player auction will take place in New Delhi.

Where can you watch the LLC 2024 auction live on TV?

Unfortunately, the Legends League Cricket 2024 player auction is not available for live telecast.

Where can you watch the LLC 2024 auction live online in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live streaming of the LLC 2024 player auction on the FanCode application and website. Fans can also watch the auction live for free on LLC's official YouTube channel.