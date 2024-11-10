Lizelle Lee's unbeaten 150-run knock helps her become first female cricketer to achieve colossal world record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris (From left to right).

Lizelle Lee's jaw-dropping knock of 150* helped Hobart Hurricanes make mincemeat of Perth Scorchers by 72 runs in match 21 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Lee's herculean effort saw her reduce several records to dust as she took the Scorchers bowlers to the task at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday, November 10.

Lee became the first female player to smash 12 sixes in a women's T20 game and broke the record of Grace Harris who had hit 11 sixes against the same team in a WBBL match on October 22, 2023, while playing for Brisbane Heat.

By scoring 150, Lee also shattered Harris' record for the individual score in the history of the WBBL. Harris previously held the record with her whirlwind knock of 136* against Scorchers in 2023.

Overall, Lee's 150 is the fifth-highest individual score in women's T20 history. Lucia Taylor (169), Herath Mudiyanselage Deepika Rasangika (161*), Esha Oza (158*) and Maria Castiñeiras (155*) are ahead of Lee on the all-time list.

Lee's spectacular knock has helped her side Hobart Hurricanes to climb to the second position on the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) points table. Hurricanes now have eight points after six games with three wins and as many losses. Sydney Thunder are at the top of the ladder with the same number of wins as Hurricanes in four games but have a better net run rate (NRR) of 1.104.

Highest individual scores in WBBL history

S. No Player Score 1. Lizelle Lee 150* 2. Grace Harris 136* 3. Smriti Mandhana 114* 4. Ashleigh Gardner 114 5. Alyssa Healy 112*

Most sixes by a player in a women's T20 match