Live Streaming South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch SA vs SL Super 12 Match Online

Star batter Quinton de Kock 's expected return after agreeing to take the knee will bolster South Africa when they take on an inconsistent Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

De Kock's pullout for refusing to be a part of the anti-racism gesture in the game against West Indies kicked up a storm which subsided with a lengthy statement from him on Thursday in which he made himself available, saying he is fine taking a knee if it "educates others".

At what time does South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 30 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

South Africa Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.