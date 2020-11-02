Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match DC vs RCB: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JIOTV

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 55th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi. The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, hotstar live tv sports, live ipl match streaming, star sports 1, ipl live video, ipl live tv, hotstar ipl live, ipl live scores, ipl live streaming, live ipl match today online 2020, ipl live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl live score 2020, ipl live match, ipl live today, ipl cricket live, today ipl match live, ipl live score today, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score here.

The winner takes it all in the 55th match of Indian Premier League as Delhi Capitals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals have lost four matches in a row but they can secure a berth in the playoff stage with a win over RCB -- and the same goes for Virat Kohli's men too. The winner goes to 16 points in the league table and qualifies straightaway for the playoffs, while the loser will hope for Mumbai Indians victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the season tomorrow. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live IPL 2020 Match Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore 40/1 in 6 overs against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will take place on November 2. (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

