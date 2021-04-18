Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021: Live Updates from Chennai

Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL 2021: Find live updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match Live Online on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2021 14:31 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

RCB vs KKR Live: Hello and welcome to the lie coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Match 10. After winning two out of their first two matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to make it three out of three when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) in their next encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday afternoon. Spin will be a crucial weapon again for RCB as KKR showed their inability to cope with spin in their previous match against Mumbai Indians, giving away four wickets to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. LIVE STREAMING

