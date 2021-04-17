Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 9, MI vs SRH: Follow Live score and updates from Chennai

Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match 9, MI vs SRH: Follow Live Score and Updates of the ninth match of the 14th season from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2021 18:10 IST
IPL 2021, MI vs SRH, Live score and updates Online: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ninth match of the 14th season, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on indiatvnews.com. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, resumed normalcy with their win in the second game after losing their opener against RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, have failed to open their account this season after losing both their first two matches. Can SRH finally grab a win this season? Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

MI vs SRH, Match 9: Getting the combination right would be topmost on Sunrisers Hyderabad's to-do list when they take on a qualitatively superior Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter here on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide after back-to-back defeats. To make matters worse, the nature of the Chennai track is not great news for the David Warner-led 'Orange Army' that failed to chase down a total that was less than 150. [READ FULL PREVIEW]

