England vs India Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 3: Live Updates from Leeds
ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 on indiatvnews.com. The hosts solidified their position on the second day of the Test against India, taking a mammoth lead of 345 runs in the first innings. The second day saw England captain Joe Root scoring a third century in the ongoing series, as well as crossing 1,300 Test runs in the calendar year. Dawid Malan, who was playing in his first Test in three years, also impressed with a 70-run innings. Earlier, openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) added 135 runs for the first wicket. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live on indiatvnews.com
England vs India Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 3: Live Updates from Leeds