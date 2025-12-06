List of records Quinton de Kock broke and matched with century vs India in third ODI Quinton de Kock smacked a cracking 80-ball century in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. With that, the keeper-batter broke or matched several ODI records. Meanwhile, despite de Kock's century, South Africa are in trouble as their middle order flopped.

Visakhapatnam:

Quinton de Kock produced a meticulous performance in the third ODI against India in Visakhapatnam. Despite losing his opening partner Ryan Rickelton early, the keeper-batter managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with the support of Temba Bavuma. The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 113 runs, which helped South Africa set the momentum. Meanwhile, even though the visitors lost some quick wickets in the middle phase, de Kock managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, completing his century in just 80 balls.

He eventually departed, scoring 106 runs. South Africa would hope to keep up with the momentum and move past 350 runs, but that won’t be an easy task, as the KL Rahul-led side has managed to pick wickets in regular intervals. Meanwhile, with his century, de Kock has either broken or matched several ODI records. Here’s a list:

Most centuries in ODIs by a keeper

Player Centuries Quinton de Kock 23 Kumar Sangakkara 23 Shai Hope 19 Adam Gilchrist 16 Jos Buttler 11

Most ODI Hundreds against India

Player Centuries Quinton de Kock 07 Sanath Jayasuriya 07 AB de Villiers 06 Ricky Ponting 06 Kumar Sangakkara 06

Most ODI Hundreds by keeper against a team

Player and opponent Centuries Quinton de Kock vs India 07 Adam Gilchrist vs Sri Lanka 06 Kumar Sangakkara vs India 06 Kumar Sangakkara vs Bangladesh 05 Quinton de Kock vs Sri Lanka 04 Kumar Sangakkara vs England 04

Most ODI centuries in an away country

Player No. of century and country Quinton de Kock 07 in India Rohit Sharma 07 in England Sachin Tendulkar 07 in UAE AB de Villiers 07 in India Saeed Anwar 07 in UAE

Most ODI Hundreds between India vs South Africa matches

Player Centuries Quinton de Kock 07 Virat Kohli 07 Ab de Villiers 06

Little support from others

Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav rattled South Africa’s middle order as no batter showed the right character in the middle. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Proteas batters focused more on sixes, which led to them failing to build any sort of momentum. They were in a good position to touch the 350-run mark, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, it seems difficult for South Africa to reach there.