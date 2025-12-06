List of records Quinton de Kock broke and matched with century vs India in third ODI

Quinton de Kock produced a meticulous performance in the third ODI against India in Visakhapatnam. Despite losing his opening partner Ryan Rickelton early, the keeper-batter managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with the support of Temba Bavuma. The duo stitched a crucial partnership of 113 runs, which helped South Africa set the momentum. Meanwhile, even though the visitors lost some quick wickets in the middle phase, de Kock managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, completing his century in just 80 balls.
He eventually departed, scoring 106 runs. South Africa would hope to keep up with the momentum and move past 350 runs, but that won’t be an easy task, as the KL Rahul-led side has managed to pick wickets in regular intervals. Meanwhile, with his century, de Kock has either broken or matched several ODI records. Here’s a list:
Most centuries in ODIs by a keeper
|Player
|Centuries
|Quinton de Kock
|23
|Kumar Sangakkara
|23
|Shai Hope
|19
|Adam Gilchrist
|16
|Jos Buttler
|11
Most ODI Hundreds against India
|Player
|Centuries
|Quinton de Kock
|07
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|07
|AB de Villiers
|06
|Ricky Ponting
|06
|Kumar Sangakkara
|06
Most ODI Hundreds by keeper against a team
|Player and opponent
|Centuries
|Quinton de Kock vs India
|07
|Adam Gilchrist vs Sri Lanka
|06
|Kumar Sangakkara vs India
|06
|Kumar Sangakkara vs Bangladesh
|05
|Quinton de Kock vs Sri Lanka
|04
|Kumar Sangakkara vs England
|04
Most ODI centuries in an away country
|Player
|No. of century and country
|Quinton de Kock
|07 in India
|Rohit Sharma
|07 in England
|Sachin Tendulkar
|07 in UAE
|AB de Villiers
|07 in India
|Saeed Anwar
|07 in UAE
Most ODI Hundreds between India vs South Africa matches
|Player
|Centuries
|Quinton de Kock
|07
|Virat Kohli
|07
|Ab de Villiers
|06
Little support from others
Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav rattled South Africa’s middle order as no batter showed the right character in the middle. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Proteas batters focused more on sixes, which led to them failing to build any sort of momentum. They were in a good position to touch the 350-run mark, but with wickets falling at regular intervals, it seems difficult for South Africa to reach there.