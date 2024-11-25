List of all players sold on IPL mega auction 2025 Day 2: PBKS bag Jansen for Rs 7 crore, GT sign Sundar

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI List of all players sold on IPL auction 2025 Day 2

After a record-breaking deals on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the teams entered the second day with a limited budget to build up their squad for the next season. Star cricketers Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell were among the first players to be sold on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped the West Indies' T20I captain Rovamn Powell for a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Delhi Capitals then signed the former RCB captain Faf du Plessis for Rs 2 crore after no other teams showed interest in the experienced South African batter.

Washington Sundar emerged as the first Indian cricketer to be sold on Day 2. Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants to sign the spin all-rounder for Rs 3.2 crore, which is considered as a steal buy.

List of all players sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction day 2 (Updating Live)