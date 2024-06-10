Lahore to host high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025 | Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Pakistan

Within 24 hours after India's thrilling win over Pakistan by six runs in T20 World Cup 2024, the preparations for the next clash have begun. Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year in February-March window and the draft schedule has been prepared with Lahore getting a chance to host the marquee clash between the arch-rivals.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the India vs Pakistan match will be the last of the league matches in the eight-team competition. ICC has reportedly decided to stage the tournament, that last happened back in 2017, between February 19 and March 9 2025. Meanwhile, it is not yet confirmed whether the Indian team will get the approval from its recently elected BJP-led NDA government to travel the neighbouring country.

However, PCB have been told to start the preparations. But in case India deny to travel to Pakistan, there is every possibility of Champions Trophy happening in hybrid model with few matches being played in the UAE like it happened in the Asia Cup last year.

Coming back to the schedule, it has been proposed that Lahore will host seven matches including the IND vs PAK clash, Rawalpindi will host five while three games will take place in Karachi including the opening encounter on February 19. Lahore has been alloted the final on March 9 alongside all India matches and the semifinal, if the men in blue qualify.

As far as the hybrid model is concerned, ICC and PCB are not talking about it at this stage. However, it cannot be denied either as the Indian government has been stern on its stand of not letting the team travel to Pakistan over the last decade or so. Moreover, ICC cannot afford India not taking part in the Champions Trophy either as the star-studded team brings the majority the sponsors and money in the eight-team even for the world cricket body.