Kwena Maphaka shatters all-time record for South Africa with international debut against West Indies

Kwena Maphaka scripted history on his T20I debut as he became the youngest male cricketer (18 years and 137 days) ever to represent South Africa in international cricket.

The budding left-arm speedster broke the record of Phenyo Victor Mpitsang who made his debut for South Africa aged 18 years and 314 days. Mpitsang had made his international debut against West Indies in an ODI fixture at the Springbok Park in Bloemfontein on February 5, 1999.

Coincidentally, Maphaka also made his debut against West Indies. He was presented with his debut cap by Lungi Ngidi.

Maphaka had a debut to remember from a personal point of view as he dismissed Rovman Powell and conceded just 25 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 6.52 per over.

However, South Africa were handed a seven-wicket loss in the T20I series opener at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

West Indies hammer South Africa to draw first blood in T20I series opener

The Men in Maroon began the three-match series with a commanding seven-wicket win. The Rovman Powell-led side chased down 175 runs in just 17.5 overs with the help of a whirlwind knock played by Nicholas Pooran. Pooran played an undefeated knock of 65 and demolished the South African bowling attack.

Pooran's knock included two boundaries and seven maximums and came at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 250.00. Pooran, who was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM), found the ideal launchpad to go berserk after the opening pair of Shai Hope and Alick Athanaze added 84 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs.

Earlier in the game, South Africa struggled to get going after Rovman put them into bat first. They lost wickets in clusters and managed to post 174 runs on the board largely due to the efforts of Tristan Stubbs (76 off 42 balls) and Patrick Kruger (44 runs off 32 deliveries).