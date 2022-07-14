Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
  5. Kohli, Bumrah rested from India's T20I squad for West Indies series; Rohit to lead

Star batsman Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2022 14:37 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli during a practice session.

Highlights

  • Virat Kohli has been left out of India's T20I squad for West Indies series
  • Rohit Sharma will lead India in the five-match T20I series
  • KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been picked, subject to fitness clearance

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from India’s squad for T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The statement said that the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. 

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

 

