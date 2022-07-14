Kohli, Bumrah rested from India's T20I squad for West Indies series; Rohit to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli during a practice session.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from India’s squad for T20I series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Thursday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The statement said that the inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.