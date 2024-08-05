KL Rahul's massive streak in ODIs ended with a duck in second ODI vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul

Team India failed to chase down the target of 241 runs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka losing the match by 32 runs. Jeffrey Vandersay was the wrecker-in-chief picking up six wickets for just 33 runs as India collapsed from 97/0 to 208 all-out to concede a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors won't be able to win the ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time since 2006 and an 18-year streak has ended.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul bagged a second-ball duck in the game batting at number seven as Vandersay castled him to leave India reeling at 147/6 in the 24th over of the innings. With this failure, Rahul's streak of 52 ODI innings without a duck ended. It was his first duck in the 50-over format since July 2, 2019, when Rahul was dismissed for a nine-ball duck against England during the World Cup.

It is the 12th best streak for India in the list of most consecutive innings without a duck with Rahul Dravid on top of the overall list as well. Interestingly, among active cricketers, this is the best streak for India with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not even part of the tally.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul isn't going through the best of times currently having lost his place from Test and T20I teams and Rishabh Pant is also waiting in the wings in ODIs. Rahul has so far scored 31 runs in two matches, including a duck, in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka and he must perform in the final game to make sure he is a certainty in the 50-over team.

The third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on August 7 (Wednesday) and the visitors will be keen on levelling the series. The hosts, meanwhile, will be looking to win their first ODI series against India since 1997.