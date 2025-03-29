KL Rahul rejoins Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad | WATCH KL rahul was with the Delhi Capitals squad in the build-up to their tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants, however, he left the team for the birth of his child. Rahul has now rejoined the Capitals camp as they gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag.

Delhi Capitals' newly signed Indian star KL Rahul has rejoined the squad ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30. Rahul had left the Capitals squad for the birth of his child.

Rahul was blessed with a baby girl with his wife Athiya Shetty, as he missed DC's opener against Lucknow Super Giants. He was with the DC camp ahead in the build-up to their tournament opener against LSG but was granted special permission to leave the camp. With Rahul now back, he is likely to make his Capitals' debut in the fixture against SRH on Sunday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

DC shared videos of Rahul rejoining the franchise. The video captioned, "You're loved. You're ours. You're home. Welcome to Dilli, KLR", featured dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Om Shanti Om. In the video, Rahul had a one-line message, saying "I am home."

DC won their tournament opener against LSG in a nail-biting contest at their second home in Vizag. Chasing a tall score of 210, Ashutosh Sharma's brilliant 31-ball 66 powered DC home out of nowhere. They were reeling at 65/5 after their top and middle order collapsed. However, Ashutosh, who was the impact sub, Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam took the Capitals home in a nail-biter one-wicket win with three balls to spare.

As Rahul is set to make his comeback, he will likely slot in the middle-order and provide strength to the batting line-up. He has mainly played as an opener in the Indian cash-rich league previously. He has been part of Royal Challengers Benagluru, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul was the captain of Punjab and LSG in the previous seasons, but will play as a batter in DC, as Axar Patel was named the skipper of the Delhi franchise.