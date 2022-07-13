KL Rahul on his road to recovery; takes first net session at National Cricket Academy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul spotted at the NCA

There is some good news coming out from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as team India batsman KL Rahul has been training in the nets and it seems possible that he will regain full fitness by the time the Indian team has completed their Caribbean tour and head into the Asia Cup in late August. KL Rahul was expected to lead India against South Africa in the five-match T20I series played on the home turf but had to miss out owing to a groin injury after IPL 2022.

The Indian batsman had to head to Germany last month to get his hernia surgery done. As per reports Rahul had sustained the injury on the eve of the first T20I match that India was to play against South Africa in Delhi. What was considered a mild strain initially soon aggravated into a serious injury and Rahul had to miss the entire English tour as he had surgery to be done. Since he is still recovering from the injury, he will not be a part of the Indian outfit when they travel to the West Indies for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. When BCCI announced the ODI team for the Caribbean tour, Rahul's name was not on the list and it is now being speculated that the Indian vice-captain will now wear the national colors straightaway in Asia Cup.

Few pictures came out of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where KL Rahul was seen batting. Rahul was seen defending the ball in what looked like a light net session. The Indian vice-captain was spotted wearing only one pad to avoid any kind of further stress to his body. He was mostly taking short strides and used his wrists to work the ball around.

KL Rahul, the 30-year-old Indian batsman has played 42 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 56 T20Is for India in the last eight years.