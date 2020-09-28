KL Rahul a captain in the making, says KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KXIP captain KL Rahul

Ness Wadia, co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, has heaped praise on team's skipper KL Rahul, saying he a very versatile player and a captain in the making.

Rahul has been in incredible form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers.

"As one can recollect we went very strong for KL Rahul in the auctions. Show me a more versatile player in Indian cricket at the moment. He can open, he can go down to number four and he can go down to number six," said Wadia while speaking on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face cricket series.

"He is a captain in the making as he said recently "I have watched Virat (Kohli), thinking like a captain." And when you're a wicket-keeper, you automatically think a lot, so it's going to be amazing," he added.

Wadia further said that it was great for the squad to have Anil Kumble as the head coach. "I think we've got an exceedingly well-balanced team with an exceedingly well-balanced director and coach in Anil Kumble. His experience, his respect, his wisdom just stands out," Wadia said.

"He is a phenomenal bowler, phenomenal leader and a nice person. He is humble, simple, to the point and very professional," he added.

