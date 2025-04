"We had a couple of meetings. Talk was to keep things simple from a bowling point of view. When our bowlers are under the pump, sometimes they get carried away and try to do different things instead of just doing the basics and focusing on execution. Pretty much those sort of things. From a batting point of view, obviously we didn't have a great game. We just talked about things like shot selection, awareness in your batting. We just went back and spoke about the basics. It's the early stage of the tournament, not every team can get off to a flier. We've done some pretty good things until this period. The conditions are changing in Kolkata. Everyday it feels like it's getting five degrees hotter. Apart from that, wickets are staying the same. Pretty decent wickets," de Kock said.