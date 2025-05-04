KKR vs RR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got a timely win at the start of the week against the Delhi Capitals, but the defending champions have no breathers; every game is a must-win one. KKR will be up against the Rajasthan Royals, who were knocked out of the tournament in the last game by the Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi:

Among the teams falling behind in the ongoing IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the reigning champions, are the only ones staying afloat. The Knight Riders earned a rather crucial win against the Delhi Capitals earlier this week in the national capital and despite a few things not working for them, getting two points was timely for Ajinkya Rahane and Co. and they go on the last stretch of games to try and sneak through into the playoffs.

Given the table, KKR wouldn't mind their next few fixtures against the likes of Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, two of whom have already been eliminated. First up, it's the Royals, who have tried their bit and maybe best to overcome the structural issues after a poor auction, but just haven't managed to overcome those. In the couple of games, individual performances took them over the line, but still, they have looked very basic.

With Sandeep Sharma ruled out and Sanju Samson missing most of the season, the injuries to key players haven't helped their cause, but investing a huge sum on the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel hasn't paid off for the Royals and they are paying the price. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Maheesh Theekshana haven't been as effective and unless, Yashasvi Jaiswal or Riyan Parag, a couple of their main players play a 80-90-run knock and bat through the innings, there doesn't seem to be any way by which the Men in Pink can get out of the rut they find themselves in. Hence, KKR will start as favourites for the day clash on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 53, KKR vs RR

Sunil Narine (vc), Ajinkya Rahane, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jofra Archer, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Akash Madhwal

Probable Playing XIIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell/Moeen Ali, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal