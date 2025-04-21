"Always try to see myself not out at the end and work back from there to the present moment (how does he go about run-chases like the one in the previous game?). Crucial to have partnerships as well. From day one, watching him in the nets, was blown away by his talent and dedication (talking about Sai Sudharsan). He's getting the results as well. Very classical player, hits the ball very hard and doesn't look like much can go wrong with him. He's been very consistent this season and we need him to keep going. Bit of gameplan and bit of coincidence as well (someone in the top three playing through the innings). We've spoken a lot about building partnerships, assessing conditions and if one guy can be there at the end, that's good as well. But in T20 cricket, you need to take risks and push the game at certain points so it's not always going to work out like that. But at the moment we've got some guys in good form who're looking to take the game deep. It's getting a bit hot now for golf. New team for me, really good environment, very relaxed. We've got a good thing going at the moment," Buttler said.