Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans in match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 21. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side had a troubling start, winning only three out of their seven matches and are currently seventh on the points table. Gujarat, on the other hand, have been commendable, winning five out of their seven matches and are at the top of the points table.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have won three out of their seven matches this season, while the Shubman Gill-led side has won five and are at the top of the table.
7:16 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
Gujarat Titans Playing XI
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
7:07 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
KKR Playing XI:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
7:02 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
Two changes for KKR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali come in for KKR.
7:01 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
Toss update
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first.
6:56 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
Check out what Buttler said ahead of the match:
"Always try to see myself not out at the end and work back from there to the present moment (how does he go about run-chases like the one in the previous game?). Crucial to have partnerships as well. From day one, watching him in the nets, was blown away by his talent and dedication (talking about Sai Sudharsan). He's getting the results as well. Very classical player, hits the ball very hard and doesn't look like much can go wrong with him. He's been very consistent this season and we need him to keep going. Bit of gameplan and bit of coincidence as well (someone in the top three playing through the innings). We've spoken a lot about building partnerships, assessing conditions and if one guy can be there at the end, that's good as well. But in T20 cricket, you need to take risks and push the game at certain points so it's not always going to work out like that. But at the moment we've got some guys in good form who're looking to take the game deep. It's getting a bit hot now for golf. New team for me, really good environment, very relaxed. We've got a good thing going at the moment," Buttler said.
6:37 PM (IST)Apr 21, 2025
Nomoskar Kolkataaaaaa!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both set of players are out in the middle engaged in various drills. The toss is only a few minites away.
