Kieron Pollard creates history, smashes Rashid Khan for five sixes in The Hundred | WATCH

Former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard has created history as he smashed Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan for five sixes in The Hundred.

Playing for the Southern Brave, the former West Indian skipper blasted Trent Rockets' spinner Rashid for five maximums in his set to inspire his team to a 2-wicket win. Pollard has now become the first player to hit all balls of a T20 over and a set in The Hundred for sixes.

Pollard was struggling early in his innings as he was unbeaten at 6 from 14 balls. The game appeared to slipping away from the hosts and they needed 49 off the last 20 balls when Rashid came for his final set.

Pollard launched the Afghan spinner all around the park to hit 30 off the set and bring the equation down to 19 needed off the final 15 balls. While Pollard departed for 45 off 23 balls, Chris Jordan held his nerves and took the hosts home on the second-last ball with a maximum.

Watch the Video here:

Pollard had earlier hit Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka in a T20I contest in 2021.

"I had to make a play at some point. I was really slow to start but I didn't think it was a pitch where you could just come in and hit the ball, so I had to really try and calculate and pick my bowler.

"I've played against Rash a lot and he's got me out a lot of times so I had to see what was happening but I knew the sort of line and length he was going to bowl. If he bowled full I was going to back my strength which is hitting straight and he bowled three fuller balls and it was right in my arc. I couldn't stop at that point in time, I had to get the maximum. Rash is a world-class bowler but this was just one of the days where I took victory," Pollard said after the match.