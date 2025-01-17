Kieron Pollard creates history, joins Chris Gayle in massive record list during ILT20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kieron Pollard.

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has achieved a massive milestone and has added another feather to his illustrious cap. Pollard has joined former teammate Chris Gayle in an elusive record list during his ILT20 clash for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers.

Pollard slammed 36 runs from 23 balls in a knock that featured two fours and three sixes. He has become only the second batter ever to hit 900 sixes in T20 cricket during his recent outing in the ILT20.

Pollard had 898 maximums to his name in 689 matches in a T20 career that began in 2006. He got to the 900 mark with a huge six off Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over of the first innings of the clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Notably, Gayle has hit 1056 sixes and leads the tally by a handsome margin. Here is the list of players with the most T20 sixes.

5 players with the most T20 sixes:

1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes

2 - Kieron Pollard: 901 sixes

3 - Andre Russell: 727 sixes

4 - Nicholas Pooran: 592 sixes

5 - Colin Munro: 550 sixes

While he was dismissed on 36, Pollard's knock helped MI rack up a competitive score of 159/6. However, the target was not enough. Fakhar Zaman led the run-chase alongside Alex Hales as they put up an opening partnership of 62 before the latter was cleaned up by Waqar Salamkheil for 34. Fakhar smashed 67 and was the cornerstone of the chase. Sam Curran and Sherfane Rutherford stepped up later with scores of 28 and 21, respectively, to help the Vipers win by five wickets with five balls to spare.

The defending Emirates have only one win in their first three matches, while the Deserts are unbeaten after three outings in the tournament.

Emirates lost a close encounter to Dubai Capitals in their tournament opener when they fell one run short of chasing down 134. The defending champions bounced back and registered a 26-run win in the reverse-fixture against the Vipers in the next game.