Key Sri Lanka players ruled out of ODI series vs India, replacements named

Sri Lanka have been rattled by injuries to key players in the home series against India. Multiple players got ruled out even before the T20I series and once again, they lost a couple of their cricketers just before the ODI leg of the tour. Can they beat India in this series?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:20 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : AP Sri Lanka team

Sri Lanka have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the three-match ODI series against India. With less than 24 hours to go for the first ODI to get underway, two of their key players - Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka - have been ruled out of the entire series. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also confirmed the development stating that Madhushanka has sustained a grade 2 left hamstring injury during fielding practice ahead of the first ODI.

On the other hand, Pathirana suffered a mild sprain on his right shoulder while diving to take a catch during the third T20I against India played on July 30 in Pallekele. The selectors have named Mohammed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga as replacements for the two players. Both are uncapped fast bowlers and there is every chance that they will make their debut during the series.

Sri Lanka had injury issues even in the T20I series with Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara getting ruled out after being picked in the squad. Meanwhile, the selectors have also named three players in standby given the injury spree among the players. Kusal Perera, Pramod Madhushan and Jeffrey Vandersay have been picked in the standby list for the series.

The hosts are not in great form at the moment having lost the T20I series 0-3 and have also gone down in the last 10 matches against India across formats. With injuries to key players and India playing with full strength team, it is extremely tough for Sri Lanka to end their losing streak against the men in blue.

Sri Lanka Updated squad for ODI Series: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Mohammed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando

