Karnataka survive late scare against Karun Nair's Vidarbha to clinch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Karnataka captain Mayank Agarawal with Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Karnataka clinched the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 title with a thrilling 36-run win over Vidarbha on Saturday. Mayank Agararwal-led Karnataka became the only second team after Tamil Nadu to win five titles in the tournament's history.

Ravichandran Smaran's century and fifties from Krishnan Shrijith and Abhinav Manohar helped Karnataka post a big total of 348 for 6 while batting first at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. In-form opener Dhruv Shorey registered his third consecutive hundred and Harsh Dubey smashed 63 off just 30 balls but Karun Nair's Vidarbha side was bowled out to 312 in 48.2 overs.

A win helped Karnataka lift their fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy title in five attempts to equal Tamil Nadu's record for the most titles in India's premier List A tournament. Vidarbha, playing in their first-ever final, produced a valiant effort late in the game but fell 36 short against Karnataka's impressive pace attack.

Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik and in-form Abhilash Shetty took three wickets each for Karnataka. Shreyas Gopal struggled but finished the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets. Koushik also picked 18 wickets to finish behind leading wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh who bagged 20 wickets in just 7 innings for Punjab.

Meanwhile, Karun Nair was dismissed on 27 runs by Prasidh but the Vidarbha skipper managed to wrap up the memorable campaign with the highest 779 runs in 8 innings at an average of 389.50. Mayank also played a huge role in Karnataka's success by scoring the second-highest 651 runs at an average of 93.00. Nair defeated both Arshdeep and Mayank to claim the Player of the Tournament award.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Full Scorecard

Vidarbha Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Apoorv Wankhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur.

Karnataka Playing XI: Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Aneesh KV, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty.