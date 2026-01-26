Karnataka change captain mid Ranji Trophy; KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna return for Punjab game Devdutt Padikkal has been named Karnataka captain for their must-win Ranji Trophy clash against Punjab in Mohali, with KL Rahul returning to the squad. Karnataka need victory to stay in contention for the knockout stage in Elite Group B.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka have opted for a leadership reshuffle ahead of a decisive phase in their Ranji Trophy 2025–26 campaign, naming Devdutt Padikkal as captain for their upcoming fixture against Punjab. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali from February 1, with Karnataka needing a win to stay alive in the race for the knockout stages.

Padikkal takes over the role from Mayank Agarwal, who will continue in the side purely as a batter. The move follows Padikkal’s outstanding run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he emerged as one of the tournament’s standout performers. His consistency in the one-day competition played a key role in Karnataka’s decision, despite his mixed returns in his lone Ranji appearance this season.

Karnataka currently sit third in Elite Group B and are chasing Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh at the top of the table. With only one league game remaining, the outcome against Punjab is critical, especially as the two group leaders are set to face each other, opening a possible window for Karnataka to advance.

KL Rahul returns to Karnataka squad

Adding further significance to the contest is the return of KL Rahul to the Ranji setup. The India batter has featured sparingly in red-ball domestic cricket over the past couple of years, making just two Ranji appearances since 2018. His most recent outing came against Haryana in January 2025. Rahul arrives on the back of a strong ODI series against New Zealand and is expected to lend experience and composure to a batting unit that has struggled for consistency.

Meanwhile, the team selection reflects recent changes within Karnataka cricket administration, with a new leadership group at the association level and a restructured selection committee influencing decisions for this must-win encounter.

On the bowling side, Prasidh Krishna is set to play his first match of the season, spearheading a pace attack bolstered by multiple fast-bowling options. His return is timely for a side looking to apply pressure early with the ball.

Karnataka will, however, be without Karun Nair, who has been sidelined due to injury, while Abhinav Manohar has been left out.

Karnataka Squad: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Aneesh KV, Devdutt Padikkal (Captain), Smaran R, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (WK), Venkatesh M, Vidyadhar Patil, Vidwath Kaverappa, Prasidh M Krishna, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty, Shrijith KL (WK), and Dhruv Prabhakar.