KAR vs J-K Ranji Trophy final Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score: Jammu and Kashmir look to pile big runs

New Delhi:

In the final of the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025–26, Jammu & Kashmir firmly stamped their authority on the very first day. Playing at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, the team piled up 284 runs for the loss of two wickets by stumps, pushing Karnataka onto the back foot in this title clash. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Jammu & Kashmir did not get the start they had hoped for. Kamran Iqbal was dismissed for 6 with the team score at just 18. However, Yawer Hassan and Shubham Pundir steadied the innings with a crucial 139-run partnership for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation. Hassan scored a brilliant 88 off 150 balls, including 13 fours, guiding the team out of early trouble.

Following Hassan’s dismissal, Pundir added 22 runs with captain Paras Dogra before Dogra retired hurt on 9. Abdul Samad then joined Pundir at the crease, and the duo injected fresh momentum into the innings. They have already put together an unbeaten 105-run stand for the third wicket. At the close of play, Shubham Pundir remained unbeaten on 117 off 221 balls, striking 12 fours and 2 sixes, while Abdul Samad was not out on 52 from 67 deliveries, including 5 fours and a six.