Kapil Dev discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Image Source : PTI Kapil Dev with his daughter at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

Former Indian captain and coach Kapil Dev on Sunday was discharged from a Delhi hospital two days after being admitted due to complaint of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty treatment late that night.

A day later the 1983 World Cup-winning captain took to social media to reveal of his well-being and said he is recovering well thanking his well-wishers for their prayers.

On Sunday, Kapil was discharged from the hospital while former cricketer and his teammate Chetan Sharma took to Twitter to reveal the news while sharing a photo of the 61-year-old cricketer with his doctor at the hospital.

Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital. pic.twitter.com/NCV4bux6Ea — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) October 25, 2020

Earlier, according to a statement from Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Kapil Dev was in ICU and was expected to be "discharged in a couple of days".

"Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev , Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain," the statement read.

"He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

Current Indian captain Virat Kohli, and scores of other former and present cricketers wished Kapil Dev a speedy recovery.

