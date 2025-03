Kane Williamson injured, Mark Chapman named fielding replacement in Champions Trophy final Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson suffered a quad injury while batting in the first innings of the Champions Trophy final against India. Mark Chapman has been named his fielding replacement for the second innings.

Star batter Kane Williamson suffered a quad injury and is ruled out of the second innings of the Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai. The 34-year-old didn’t show discomfort while batting but ahead of the chase, New Zealand confirmed the development as Mark Chapman has been named his fielding replacement. It is also reported that Williamson picked up the injury while batting and his progress is being closely monitored. More to follow..