Kane Williamson doubtful starter as New Zealand announce squad for Test series against Team India

Kane Williamson is set to miss the Test series opener against Team India due to a groin strain he suffered during the recent two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The Blackcaps have therefore added uncapped Mark Chapman to their squad for the series against India. Allrounder Michael Bracewell will only be available for the Test series opener in Bengaluru and will leave the team for the birth of his second child. He will be replaced by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Tom Latham will lead the team. He took charge after Tim Southee announced his decision to step down as skipper.

Notably, Williamson's injury is a major blow for the Blackcaps. New Zealand's selector Sam Wells revealed that the team is hopeful of Williamson's return to the squad during the later part of the series.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said in a press release issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.

"While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series."

Wells believes that Chapman can do exceedingly well as Williamson's cover as he has an "excellent first-class record".

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” said Wells.

“Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena, and combined with his excellent first-class record, we see him as someone who can succeed in the type of conditions we expect to encounter in India.”

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young