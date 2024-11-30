Kane Williamson becomes first New Zealand player to achieve rare Test record, joins Virat Kohli on elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson's eagerly awaited return to international cricket after an injury lay-off has come with a bang against England in Christchurch. Williamson has become the first player from New Zealand to reach the 9000-run mark in Test cricket.

Williamson achieved the feat on day three of the first Test between the two teams at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The former New Zealand captain has become the latest member of the "fab four" to scale the milestone.

Most runs for New Zealand in Test cricket

S. No Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s 1. Kane Williamson 103* 9001* 54.88 32 36 2. Ross Taylor 112 7683 44.66 19 35 3. Stephen Fleming 111 7172 40.06 9 46 4. Brendon McCullum 101 6453 38.64 12 31 5. Tom Latham 86* 5711 38.58 13 30 6. Martin Crowe 77 5444 45.36 17 18 7. John Wright 82 5334 37.82 12 23 8. Nathan Astle 81 4702 37.02 11 24 9. Daniel Vettori 112 4523 30.15 6 23 10. BJ Watling 75 3790 37.52 8 19

Notably, the three other members of "Fab Four" have already completed 9000 runs in the longest format of the game. Joe Root (12754 runs), Steve Smith (9702 runs) and Virat Kohli (9145 runs) are leading Williamson on the all-time run charts in the red-ball format.

Williamson has now reached within touching distance of Virat and would fancy his chances of surpassing him during the course of the ongoing series against the Three Lions at home. On the other hand, Virat also has his fair share of opportunities to stay ahead of Williamson on the all-time leading run-getters list in Test cricket.

India are due to play four more Test matches in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and if Virat stays fit, he will have a few more outings to add more runs to his Test cricket resume.