Kamran Ghulam verbally abuses Kyle Verreynne in Centurion Test, likely to sanctioned by ICC | WATCH

Kamran Ghulam stirred a hornet's nest on the opening day of the boxing day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion between Pakistan and South Africa when he hurled abuse towards wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

The incident unfolded during the 31st over of Pakistan's innings. Ghulam pulled away very late as Rabada was seaming in to deliver the second ball of the over. The South Africa speedster was livid with Ghulam and that triggered an unfortunate event.

Kamran Ghulam abuses Kyle Verreynne:

Two deliveries later, Ghulam got into a verbal spat with Verreynne and ended up abusing him which was caught on the stump mic. Ghulam was cautioned by the on-field umpires immediately. There is a possibility that the match referee Richie Richardson may sanction Ghulam for his action at some stage during the game.

The 29-year-old scored 54 off 71 balls before holing out to Rabada at fine leg. Ghulam literally threw his wicket away as he charged down the track to Dane Paterson and top-edged a back-of-a-length ball on middle and leg. Ghulam's knock was studded with eight fours and a six.

Ghulam top-scored for Pakistan and looked like the only batter who could face the heat from the South African attack. Pakistan folded for just 211 in 57.3 overs as Paterson emerged as the pick of all South African bowlers. Paterson claimed figures of 5/61 and he was well supported by Corbin Bosch who bagged 4/61 on his debut.

South Africa Playing XI:

Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Bench: Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Matthew Breetzke, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka

Support Staff: Shukri Conrad, Imraan Khan, Piet Botha, Kruger van Wyk

Pakistan Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas

Bench: Abdullah Shafique, Mir Hamza, Noman Ali, Haseebullah Khan

Support Staff: Azhar Mahmood, Aaqib Javed