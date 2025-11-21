Kagiso Rabada ruled out of white-ball series vs India, Anrich Nortje returns as South Africa announce squad Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of South Africa’s ODI and T20I series against India due to a rib injury, while Anrich Nortje returns after 16 months. Quinton de Kock is recalled, Aiden Markram resumes T20I captaincy, and Keshav Maharaj also rejoins the squads.

South Africa’s preparations for their upcoming white-ball assignments against India have taken a significant turn, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada ruled out of both the ODI and T20I series. The senior pacer, who sustained a rib injury during a training session ahead of the ongoing Test matches, will return home to undergo rehabilitation. His absence leaves South Africa without their most experienced quick at a time when they are juggling workload management and rebuilding depth in their pace attack.

The limited-overs leg of the tour begins with a three-match ODI series from November 30 to December 6, followed by five T20Is starting on December 9. While Rabada’s unavailability is a major setback, the return of Anrich Nortje offers the squad a timely boost. Nortje has been included in the T20I squad, marking his first appearance in South African colours in 16 months. His last international outing came in the T20 World Cup final against India, after which recurring injuries forced him into a lengthy layoff.

South Africa have made several notable selection calls across both formats. Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement, has been recalled after a prolific run against Pakistan, where he finished as leading scorer with 232 runs from three innings. His presence adds stability to a batting unit that has seen frequent reshuffles this year.

Lhuan de Pretorius dropped

Despite that, there were surprises. Lhuan de Pretorius, the second-highest run-scorer in the ODIs against Pakistan, has been omitted. The team management has not offered a formal explanation, but the decision suggests an emphasis on reintegrating experienced names for the India series.

Aiden Markram, who captained the Test side and was rested for the T20Is against Pakistan, will reclaim leadership duties in the shortest format. He features in both squads and is expected to play a central role in balancing a relatively young batting group.

Spin options have also been strengthened with the return of Keshav Maharaj, who missed the Pakistan tour. His inclusion brings much-needed control and variation to the middle overs, particularly in subcontinent-style conditions South Africa expect during the India series.

South Africa ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donnovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs