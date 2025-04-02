Kagiso Rabada not playing against RCB in IPL 2025, here's why South Africa international Kagiso Rabada will miss the blockbuster clash against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill explained that the pacer will miss out due to personal reasons.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada is set to miss the blockbuster clash against Gujarat Titans. The South Africa international was bought for INR 10.75 crore and picked up two wickets in two matches so far in the IPL 2025. Captain Shubman Gill revealed that the cricketer will miss the game as explaining it further, the youngster added that Rabada has made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. Arshad Khan has been named his replacement.

In the meantime, Gujarat have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back,” Gill said after the toss.

Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar mentioned that they would have liked to bowl first as well because it's a new surface. He also thanked the crowd for turning up in numbers in RCB’s first home game.

“Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. We are playing with the same team,” Patidar said.

RCB vs GT Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma