Justin Langer appointed London Spirit men's head coach ahead of the Hundred 2025

London Spirit Men have appointed former Australian opener and ex-coach Justin Langer as their head coach ahead of the 2025 edition. Amidst all the reports and speculations of the private takeover of the franchises in the Hundred with the ECB keeping the 51 per cent stake, the Spirit, who finished seventh and eighth in the eight-team tournament in the last two editions have found replacement for Trevor Bayliss after parting with the former England coach last month.

Bayliss was picked as the late Shane Warne's replacement ahead of the 2022 edition. The Spirit made it to the Eliminator in that edition but in the last two seasons, have won just three games out of 16 played. The Spirit Men's struggles came to the limelight more given the women won the 2024 edition of the Hundred.

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to this role with London Spirit, and I'm excited to experience The Hundred," Langer said as he took up his third franchise coaching stint after Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL with whom he is still associated with. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the tournament later this year, and working with such a talented group of players and coaches," Langer added in the statement.

London Spirit General Manager, Fraser Stewart said, "We are delighted to have secured the services of a highly respected and talented coach in Justin Langer. Justin has a real passion for the aims and objectives that we have for the team, in seeing London Spirit competing at the right end of table, and for The Hundred title. He has an impressive CV in coaching and we are thrilled to have him on board."

The Spirit had a decent roster this time around featuring the likes of Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Shimron Hetmyer, Nathan Ellis and Ravi Bopara among others but it wasn't to be as the Men in Blue collectively didn't come together as a unit.