Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. JSK vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

JSK vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Joburg Super Kings have lost their way after beginning the SA20 on a smashing note with two wins. The Super Kings still have the destiny in their own hands but need to get back to the winning ways and against them are Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are on a four-match winning streak.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 26, 2025 13:00 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 13:55 IST
Joburg Super Kings, after a good start, have lost their way
Image Source : SA20 Joburg Super Kings, after a good start, have lost their way a bit in the ongoing SA20 with three back-to-back losses

It is proving to be an interesting SA20 season so far with a couple of teams blowing hot and cold, one running away with the competition and one other finding form just in the nick of time. The bottom two haven't been able to justify their squads and will hope to finish on a high but this one is about the Joburg Super Kings, who have lost a bit of form after a smashing start to their campaign. The Super Kings with the enforcements this year looked set to probably challenge the top two, which they still can, but haven't been themselves having lost three matches in a row.

The batters aren't providing enough apart from one or two and the lack of collective effort with the bat is hurting the Men in Yellow. Yes, the bowlers have also gone for runs in these games but they still have been able to pull their weight in the games where batters just haven't turned up. The Super Kings will face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape once again after going down against them a couple of days ago in Gqeberha.

The two-time champions are on the upsurge with four wins in a row after starting the tournament with three consecutive losses. It has been a comeback and a half, which is nothing new for the Sunrisers and every time they have such a run, they have ended up winning the tournament. It took some time for them to figure out their combination and balance, once they have done that, there is no looking back and Super Kings will need to put their A-game out to get past them.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 22, JSK vs SEC

Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Imran Tahir, Richard Gleeson (vc), Evan Jones, Liam Dawson

Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Donovan Ferreira, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana/Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Related Stories
Paarl Royals create unique franchise T20 cricket record during SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals

Paarl Royals create unique franchise T20 cricket record during SA20 clash against Pretoria Capitals

WATCH: Spirit of Cricket row sparked after Tom Curran leaves crease, gets run-out but called back

WATCH: Spirit of Cricket row sparked after Tom Curran leaves crease, gets run-out but called back

'Don't need the smog': Shastri, Gavaskar, Vaughan hound Brook over remark after Chennai dismissal

'Don't need the smog': Shastri, Gavaskar, Vaughan hound Brook over remark after Chennai dismissal

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement