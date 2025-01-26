JSK vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Joburg Super Kings, after a good start, have lost their way a bit in the ongoing SA20 with three back-to-back losses

It is proving to be an interesting SA20 season so far with a couple of teams blowing hot and cold, one running away with the competition and one other finding form just in the nick of time. The bottom two haven't been able to justify their squads and will hope to finish on a high but this one is about the Joburg Super Kings, who have lost a bit of form after a smashing start to their campaign. The Super Kings with the enforcements this year looked set to probably challenge the top two, which they still can, but haven't been themselves having lost three matches in a row.

The batters aren't providing enough apart from one or two and the lack of collective effort with the bat is hurting the Men in Yellow. Yes, the bowlers have also gone for runs in these games but they still have been able to pull their weight in the games where batters just haven't turned up. The Super Kings will face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape once again after going down against them a couple of days ago in Gqeberha.

The two-time champions are on the upsurge with four wins in a row after starting the tournament with three consecutive losses. It has been a comeback and a half, which is nothing new for the Sunrisers and every time they have such a run, they have ended up winning the tournament. It took some time for them to figure out their combination and balance, once they have done that, there is no looking back and Super Kings will need to put their A-game out to get past them.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 22, JSK vs SEC

Devon Conway, Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Imran Tahir, Richard Gleeson (vc), Evan Jones, Liam Dawson

Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis(c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Donovan Ferreira, Wihan Lubbe, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana/Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson