  5. Josh Inglis breaks fastest T20I century record for Australia after explosive innings against Scotland

Josh Inglis breaks fastest T20I century record for Australia after explosive innings against Scotland

After recording a brilliant win in the first match, Australia also dominated the second T20I against Scotland by posting a big total of 196 while batting first. Josh Inglis smashed quick 103 runs to shatter multiple records in T20I cricket.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 21:26 IST
Josh Inglis fastest T20I century
Image Source : GETTY Australian cricketer Josh Inglis celebrating his T20I century against Scotland in Edinburgh on September 6, 2024

Josh Inglis displayed his big-hitting skills yet again to register his second T20I century during Australia's second match against Scotland in Edinburgh on September 6. The wicketkeeper batter helped Australia to a big total after smashing a 43-ball century which triggered two major records in T20Is.

The 29-year-old batter registered the fastest T20I century for Australia, breaking his own previous joint-record of 47-ball century. Inglis also recorded the joint-fastest century by a designated wicketkeeper batter from the full-time nation, equalling South African Quinton de Kock's 43-ball hundred against West Indies in 2023. 

Fastest T20I hundred for Australia

  1. 43 balls - Josh Inglis vs Scotland, 2024
  2. 47 balls - Aaron Finch vs England, 2013
  3. 47 balls - Josh Inglis vs India, 2023
  4. 47 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, 2023
  5. 49 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs Sri Lanka, 2016
  6. 50 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, 2019

More to follow...

