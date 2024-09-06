Josh Inglis breaks fastest T20I century record for Australia after explosive innings against Scotland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian cricketer Josh Inglis celebrating his T20I century against Scotland in Edinburgh on September 6, 2024

Josh Inglis displayed his big-hitting skills yet again to register his second T20I century during Australia's second match against Scotland in Edinburgh on September 6. The wicketkeeper batter helped Australia to a big total after smashing a 43-ball century which triggered two major records in T20Is.

The 29-year-old batter registered the fastest T20I century for Australia, breaking his own previous joint-record of 47-ball century. Inglis also recorded the joint-fastest century by a designated wicketkeeper batter from the full-time nation, equalling South African Quinton de Kock's 43-ball hundred against West Indies in 2023.

Fastest T20I hundred for Australia

43 balls - Josh Inglis vs Scotland, 2024 47 balls - Aaron Finch vs England, 2013 47 balls - Josh Inglis vs India, 2023 47 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, 2023 49 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs Sri Lanka, 2016 50 balls - Glenn Maxwell vs India, 2019

More to follow...