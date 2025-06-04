Josh Hazlewood maintains unbeaten record as RCB beat PBKS to lift IPL 2025 title Josh Hazlewood maintained his unbeaten record as the Australia international has won all the T20 finals he has played in his career. Notably, the 34-year-old played five, including the IPL 2025 final and won all of them.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood maintained his unbeaten track record as the veteran has never lost a T20 final in his career. He has played five, starting with the Sydney Sixers in the Champions League T20 in 2012, with Sydney again in the 2020-21 edition of the Big Bash League, IPL in 2021 and 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2021. He has finished with the gold medal each time, making him one of the most successful T20 cricketers of all time.

Notably, Hazlewood had a stunning campaign in the IPL 2025, clinching 22 wickets in 12 matches and finishing as the third-leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He was a vital part in RCB’s project as the 34-year-old was the most expensive buy from them in the mega-auction. Their bowling unit depended heavily on Hazlewood’s success and he eventually managed to live up to the potential, helping RCB lift their maiden IPL title.

On the night of the final, the Tamworth-born had a rough time, conceding 54 runs in his four overs but it didn’t matter as 22 runs were leaked in the final over, when the match was out of PBKS’ reach. Shashank Singh smacked three sixes in the final over and a boundary, which ruined Hazlewood’s numbers, but at the end of the day, he managed to get the job done.

Meanwhile, RCB have planned a victory parade on June 4 in Bengaluru to celebrate their maiden IPL title. The players will reach the city in the morning, and the celebration is expected to begin at 3:30 pm at Vidhan Soudha. The details and the duration of the program haven’t been shared yet but ahead of that, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar might meet some of the respected dignitaries in the state. Later, the celebration will move to M Chinnaswamy Stadium at around 5:30 pm.