Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Jos Buttler ruled out of West Indies series after setback in recovery from calf injury

Jos Buttler has been out of action since the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal loss to India. He missed the Hundred and pulled out from the T20I and ODI series against Australia. He has now been ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2024 19:04 IST
Jos Buttler.
Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler.

England's limited-overs captain Jos Buttler's return to competitive cricket has taken another hit as he has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Buttler, has been plagued by a calf injury for four months, has further suffered a setback in his road to recovery.

In his absence, Liam Livingstone will be leading the team for the first time in International cricket as Harry Brook is currently with the Test side in Pakistan. 

Buttler has been away from competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal against India. He missed the T20I and ODI series against Australia and will now sit out of the three-match ODI series against the Windies. 

More to follow...

