Jos Buttler equals all-time unwanted record for England in ODIs after being dismissed for a duck vs WI Former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck by Alzarri Joseph amid a mini-collapse in the second ODI, however, Joe Root ended up playing his career-best knock while becoming the leading run-getter for his side in the format.

Cardiff:

Former England captain Jos Buttler recorded his 15th duck in ODIs after Alzarri Joseph bounced him out in the second game of the three-match series in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1. England had just lost their skipper Harry Brook and needed someone to complement Joe Root in a big run chase of 309. However, Buttler was on the front foot and didn't have enough time to adjust and go back and was caught in between and ended up chopping it on the stumps.

Buttler got out for an 8-ball duck and this was the third one of the innings for England after both openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith were also dismissed without troubling the scorers. This was Buttler's 15th duck, the joint-most for an England player in the ODIs as he equalled Eoin Morgan, former captain's feat. Buttler's eight-ball duck was also his 32nd in international cricket, which is the joint-third most for England, equalling Jonny Bairstow's record.

Most ducks in ODIs for England

15 - Jos Buttler (162 innings)

15 - Eoin Morgan (207 innings)

13 - Alec Stewart (162 innings)

13 - Marcus Trescothick (122 innings)

11 - Jason Roy (110 innings)

Stuart Broad (49) and James Anderson (45) are at the top of the list with players registering the most ducks for England in international cricket.

Buttler played a quickfire 37 in the first ODI, however, he couldn't be there for England in the second game. While Joe Root went on to smash his highest score in ODIs and break several records on the way, including completing 7,000 runs in the format, Will Jacks nicely settled into his new role at No 7, just being there with the No 3 batter and complementing him and not trying to take extra risks and letting the West Indies back into the game.

Jacks scored just two boundaries but his 58-ball 49 did the job for England while Root stayed unbeaten on 166.