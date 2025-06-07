Jos Buttler achieves unwanted feat with 96-run knock against West Indies England's ace batter Jos Buttler registered an unwanted feat in the first T20I of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Batting first, England posted a total of 188 runs on the board with Buttler scoring 96 runs in 59 deliveries.

Chester-Le-Street, England:

England registered a brilliant win against the West Indies in the first T20I of the ongoing series against the West Indies. Both sides locked horns at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on June 6, and the clash began with the hosts coming in to bat first.

The side put in an exceptional performance in the first innings of the game as Jamie Smith opened the innings with a knock of 38 runs. England posted a total of 188 runs in the first innings, and it was thanks to Jos Buttler that the side managed to post the total.

Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Jos Buttler put in a brilliant showing, scoring 96 runs in 59 deliveries. However, Buttler was unable to complete his century as he was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.

Through his dismissal on 96, Buttler went on to become the first England wicketkeeper batter to be dismissed in the 90s in T20Is. Furthermore, he became the fourth overall English batter to be dismissed in the 90s in T20Is after Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, and Jonny Bairstow.

England register comfortable win in first T20I against West Indies

Speaking of the game between England and the West Indies, through Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, and Jacob Bethell, England posted a total of 188 runs in the first innings of the game. As for the West Indies, Romario Shepherd was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Alzarri Joseph, Andre Russell, and Roston Chase took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, the West Indies opened their innings with Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles scoring 39 and 18 runs, respectively. Shai Hope failed to make an impact, adding just three runs on the board. Furthermore, Roston Chase scored 24 runs, and with the middle order failing to go big, the West Indies failed to chase down the target, only managing to score 167 runs in the second innings. England’s Liam Dawson was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Matthew Potts and Bethell took two wickets each alongside Adil Rashid, who struck once as England won the game by 21 runs.