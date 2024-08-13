Johnny Grave to step down as CEO of Cricket West Indies to 'seek new challenges'

Follow us on Image Source : CARIBBEAN CRICKET PODCAST/X Johnny Grave.

Johnny Grave is set to step down as the CEO of Cricket West Indies in October 2024 to "seek a new challenge" in his career. Grave had taken the responsibility in February 2017 when Cricket West Indies was in dire straits financially and supervised the smooth conduct of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 during his tenure.

Grave mentioned that running the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge challenge and expressed his gratitude towards his staff members and the West Indian players.

"I have received tremendous support from so many people since becoming CEO and I'd like to thank everyone, especially the staff and the players, particularly during the difficult pandemic, for their trust in me and their commitment to West Indies cricket," Grave was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Cricket West Indies.

"I have put everything into this role, and now is the right time for someone new with fresh energy to lead the organisation and continue this important work and build on the strong foundations that are now in place."

Notably, Grave administered the conduct of three major tournaments during his tenure - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018, ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2022 and the Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The CWI President Kishore Shallow lauded Grave's efforts as the CEO of the governing body and mentioned that the organization "has taken many positive strides during his tenure".

"Johnny's efforts, particularly through challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as successfully hosting three World Cups including have made a lasting impact on CWI," Shallow said. "Appreciably, the organisation has taken many positive strides during his tenure. A standout achievement is the acquisition and full ownership of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), which is now our headquarters and home to our Men's and Women's Academies."

Cricket West Indies is now in search of its next CEO and has confirmed that the "details regarding the recruitment process will be announced shortly".

"Cricket West Indies will be initiating a comprehensive recruitment process to select the next CEO. The organisation is dedicated to ensuring a thorough and transparent selection process. Details regarding the recruitment process will be announced shortly and will be published across various media platforms to keep stakeholders informed."