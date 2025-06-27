Jofra Archer will be fit for 2nd and 3rd Test, not sure if he will play both: Rob Key England pacer Jofra Archer will be available for the second and third Tests against India, confirmed ECB's Rob Key. Though added for the Edgbaston Test, team management may rest him for Lord’s or vice versa, as Key indicated.

England pacer Jofra Archer will be available for the second and third Test against India, as ECB’s managing director, Rob Key, confirmed. The ace pacer didn’t feature in the opening Test at Headingley, but has been called up for the second match at Edgbaston. However, given that the third match of the series will be played at the iconic Lord’s, there’s a possibility of England team management holding back Archer for the second Test and playing him in the third.

“Jofra is such a talent. He was straight on the money. Bowling on a slow pitch, with good pace. He ain't gonna forget how to bowl, so when we have that call, we're not concerned. He will be fit and available for both [Tests]. Whether he could play both, we'll find that out afterwards, if he did play at Edgbaston,” Key said at a Rothesay media event in London.

Notably, the 30-year-old made his return to the Test squad after four years. He has dealt with multiple injuries during this phase and for the same reason, the England management doesn’t want to push him hard at the moment. Recently, he played a match for Sussex in the County Championship and did well with both bat and ball.

Key added that it will be brilliant to see Archer back in the England whites and noted that the team management has already chalked out a plan for him. Even when he’s not playing, they are keeping Archer in check.

“To see him back will be brilliant. He's an unbelievable talent, and it's been such a long road. For two years now, [we've] mapped it out: from T20s and four-over spells, into 50-over cricket to build up his robustness, to now. He has been doing so much work in the lead-up - even when he's not playing - to building up that resilience to being able to play, because he's a serious talent,” Key added.