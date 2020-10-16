IPL 2020: Need to do well collectively in coming games, RR pacer Archer ahead of RCB clash

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Jofra Archer (left).

Rajasthan Royals are not enjoying their best of season with just three wins out of eight games while being subject to some embarrassing drubbing in the IPL 2020 so far.

However, team’s fastest bowler Jofra Archer feels that the competition is far from over for them and the side just needs to combine together to yield favourable result starting with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday.

“ I think there are wins out there and we just as a team need to go out there and get those wins. We’ve had some good performances this year now we just need to get together and do well collectively in the coming games,” Archer said in RR’s press release.

“We’ve been in this situation and before and have come back from this, so we’re not panicking about this, we know it can be done and I believe in this team to do it.”

His fellow pacer Jaydev Unadkat echoed similar sentiments and feels the team has done well in patches and need to be more consistent with their performances.

“I think we’ve done well in phases in the last couple of games. We’ve lacked a bit in certain aspects which we would like to improve going ahead. We’re still in with a chance to make the playoffs, the table is still very open and the team which has momentum on their side in this crunch phase will qualify,” the southpaw pacer said.

“We’re looking to improve in every game and want to do well no matter who the opposition. We know where we’re lacking and will do everything in our power to correct those errors and hopefully win matches now going forward,” he further added.

