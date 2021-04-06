Don’t think you’re okay: Jofra Archer criticises Taslima Nasreen after controversial tweet on Moeen Ali

Image Source : GETTY Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali

England pacer Jofra Archer lashed out at Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for her controversial tweet on all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Taslima, known for her writing on women's oppression, on Tuesday took to Twitter writing, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS."

Twitter soon came in support of the cricketer, criticising the writer. Archer joined the bandwagon replying “Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay."

Fellow England cricketer Sam Billings too responded saying, "Please everyone report taslimas account! Disgusting!" while Saqib Mahmood wrote, "Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual."

Nasreen later deleted her tweet and defended her post saying that she was only being sarcastic.

“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists,” Nasreen later tweeted.

Archer once again responded saying, “Sarcastic? No one is laughing, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet."

Moeen will feature in the impending IPL 2021 season, where he will be playing for Chennai Super Kings. The franchise had roped him in for INR 7 crore in the February auction.

Notably, Moeen had reportedly requested CSK to remove the logo of an alcohol brand from their jersey, but franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had later squashed the rumours, clarifying that no such request was made.