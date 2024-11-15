Jofra Archer among top stars to miss out as IPL announces Player list for 2025 mega auctions

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jofra Archer.

Former Mumbai Indians speedster Jofra Archer's name is among the top names missing out from the final list announced by the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council for the mega auctions 2025. Jofra, who has returned to the International fold after an injury lay-off, had registered for the auctions but has not been shortlisted.

Jofra was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore in IPL 2022 mega auctions even though he had undergone surgery on his elbow. He did not play a single game for the five-time champions that year and featured in only four the next year before a recurrence of the elbow injury cut short his stint with the MI. The speedster was later released by MI.

Meanwhile, England speedster Mark Wood is also not part of the auction list. Wood was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022 but didn't take part in the season due to an elbow issue. He played four matches in 2023 and was pulled out by the ECB ahead of IPL 2024 to manage his workload.

Notably, Cameron Green is also not part of the final list as he will be missing six months of action after undergoing surgery for his lower-back stress fracture. It is not clear whether he had registered for the auctions or not.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council announced a list of 574 players for the upcoming mega auction as fans sit in anticipation to watch the bidding war in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. As many as 1574 players had initially registered for the auctions, however, 1000 players have been chopped in the final list.

Out of the 574 players, 366 are Indians and 208 are overseas players. Three players are from associate nations. Out of 366 Indians, 318 will be uncapped Indians. Notably, out of 208 overseas players, 12 will be uncapped.

The IPL body also confirmed the timings for the auction. "204 slots will be up for grabs with 70 available slots for overseas players.INR 2 Crore is the highest reserve price with 81 players opting to be in the highest bracket. The two-day Mega Auction will commence at 12:30 PM local time on Sunday, November 24, 2024," the Governing body added.