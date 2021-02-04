'Dhoni behind the stumps, Tendulkar on the field..': Joe Root describes 'surreal' Test debut against India

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET Joe Root made his Test debut against India in 2012, and in an interview with ECB, described the 'surreal' moment.

England captain Joe Root will be appearing in his 100th Test when the English team takes on India in Chennai on Friday. Incidentally, Root also made his Test debut in India in 2012, and in an interview with England Cricket, described the 'surreal' moment as he donned the English whites for the first time.

Root scored a gritty 73 off 229 deliveries in the first innings of the Test as the match ended in a draw. England eventually won the series 2-1; the side's last Test series win in India.

The England captain, recalling his debut, said that he couldn't "stop smiling" as he took to the field.

"I just couldn't stop smiling. I look around the field and Dhoni is behind the stumps, Sachin Tendulkar is on the field as well, who I think made his debut before I was even born!" Root told ECB.

"It was a really strange, surreal week really, and something I will always remember fondly."

Root has since appeared for India in 99 Tests, scoring 8249 runs at an impressive average of 49.1. He has hit 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries, holding the record for most 50+ scores among players who have played 99 or more Tests.

Root has been leading the Test side since 2017.

The 30-year-old batsman has also represented England in 148 ODIs and 32 T20Is.

The four-match Test series between India and England begins on Feburary 5 in Chennai. The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the first two Tests, while the remaining two games are scheduled at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.