Joe Root shatters Sachin Tendulkar's historical record, surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya during IND vs ENG 1st Test Joe Root broke a record of Sachin Tendulkar as early as in the first innings of the first Test against India in Leeds. Root has also surpassed former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya in another major milestone as he continued his Midas touch.

New Delhi:

England veteran Joe Root has shattered a Sachin Tendulkar record during the first Test between India and England at Leeds. Root, who has been earmarked to break Sachin's record for most Test runs, achieved a special milestone during the second day of the Leeds Test.

The England No.4, Root, came out to bat when the hosts were in a strong position despite losing Ben Duckett. The former English skipper took a bit of time going and with the Indian bowlers having a close shave to his willow. Meanwhile, Root got to a special milestone soon after opening his mark.

Root breaks Sachin's special record

Root has shattered the record of Tendulkar for most runs between England and India in Test cricket at the former's home. The ex-English skipper had 1574 runs to his name from 15 Tests on his home soil and needed two runs to go past the Indian legend.

He got there with a flick through square-leg off Mohammed Siraj to a round of applause from the crowd in attendance at Headingley. He is now the highest run-scorer in Tests between the two teams in England.

Most runs in England vs India Tests in England:

1 - Joe Root: 1591 runs in 26 innings

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 1575 runs in 30 innings

3 - Ragul Dravid: 1376 runs in 23 innings

4 - Alastair Cook: 1196 runs in 28 innings

5 - Sunil Gavaskar: 1152 runs in 28 innings

Root goes past Jayasuriya

Meanwhile, Root has gone past former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of most runs in international cricket. Coming into the match, Root had 21025 runs in international cricket and needed eight more runs to go past the Sri Lankan icon. He got there pretty quickly too.

Root now has the eighth most runs in all three formats and is now directly behind Rahul Dravid, who had hit 24208 runs. The list is headed by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar with 34357 runs to his name.